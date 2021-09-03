 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 03 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Hilary Duff shares sneak peeks from ‘How I Met Your Father’ set

By
HAHiba Anjum

Friday Sep 03, 2021

Hilary Duff shares sneak peeks from ‘How I Met Your Father’ set
Hilary Duff shares sneak peeks from ‘How I Met Your Father’ set

Hilary Duff recently gave fans an inside look into her set for How I Met Your Father.

The post was shared to Duff’s personal Instagram page and featured a four-screen look into her most recent filming session for the series.

Check it out below:

Duff has been pretty vocal about her new project in the past. In a statement to People magazine she was quoted saying, “I've been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I'm looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie.”

“As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I'm honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can't wait to work alongside them and all of their genius.”

More From Entertainment:

Money Heist season 5:Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo shares pictures from the sets of Netflix series

Money Heist season 5:Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo shares pictures from the sets of Netflix series

No one can understand what Princess Diana endured: Kristen Stewart

No one can understand what Princess Diana endured: Kristen Stewart
Angelina Jolie shares first picture with daughter Zahara on Instagram

Angelina Jolie shares first picture with daughter Zahara on Instagram

Prince William ‘in raging fury’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William ‘in raging fury’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Aaron Rodgers feels time away from Shailene Woodley will be 'good'

Aaron Rodgers feels time away from Shailene Woodley will be 'good'
Drake’s mom fawns over son’s new album in loving tribute

Drake’s mom fawns over son’s new album in loving tribute
Shawn Mendes fawns over Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ release

Shawn Mendes fawns over Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ release
Katy Perry shares how it is like raising daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry shares how it is like raising daughter Daisy Dove
Elvis Presley’s iconic jumpsuit up for auction

Elvis Presley’s iconic jumpsuit up for auction
Peppa Pig takes dig at Kanye West after Donda get's lower rating

Peppa Pig takes dig at Kanye West after Donda get's lower rating
Dwayne Johnson awarded HCA Award for ‘Young Rock’

Dwayne Johnson awarded HCA Award for ‘Young Rock’
Kim Kardashian ‘had trust issues’ with Kanye West: source

Kim Kardashian ‘had trust issues’ with Kanye West: source

Latest

view all