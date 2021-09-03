 
Friday Sep 03 2021
Hiba Anjum

Drake’s mom fawns over son’s new album in loving tribute

Hiba Anjum

Friday Sep 03, 2021

Drake’s mom recently penned a loving note in honor of his son’s second album release.

The rapper’s mom posted a poem-esque note in celebration of his second album release and it read, “It's finally come, the countdown has reached one, with each new album my heart skips a beat, being your mother has been my life's greatest treat.”

“It's been a long hard road together, now there's one more day to go. I wanna celebrate you son, more than you'll ever know. Love you more now and forever.”

Drake also showed off his mom’s love on his personal social media account alongside a flower numeral one.

It read, “Day two is here, one more to go. We go high when they go low. Certified — it's been quite a ride, I forever admire your relentless drive.”

Check it out below:



