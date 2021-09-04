Kim Kardashian disgruntled over Kanye West ‘airing their dirty laundry’ in new song

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian is not too happy with her ex-husband Kanye West amidst reports that the two are diffusing tensions.



A source told HollywoodLife, that the supermodel is upset with her former husband for ‘airing their dirty laundry’ in public and for addressing his past infidelity in his song in the new album, Donda.

“Kim doesn’t want Kanye to air out their dirty laundry. She is repeatedly getting hurt by his right to speech,” said an insider to HollywoodLife.

“This is bringing back memories of when he talked about a possible abortion. Kim finds it inappropriate in every way. It is a constant reminder she has no say in anything he does,” the source told the outlet.

Earlier, sources told Page Six, in the song Hurricane from Kanye’s new album Donda, he hints at all the things he did wrong in his relationship with the supermodel.

“The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown,” said an insider.

The lyrics of the track read: “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’.”

“Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it. Genius gone clueless, it’s a whole lot to risk / Alcohol anonymous, who’s the busiest loser?” raps Kanye.

“If you look closer to the lyrics he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids,” shared the source.

That being said, the portal reports that the infidelity is still not the reason why the two decided to part ways two more kids later.