Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have not reconciled, clarifies Omid Scobie

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were said to be growing closer after years of hostility and rivalry.



However, royal expert and writer Omid Scobie has branded all reports suggesting the aforementioned as just “wishful thinking.”

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the author of Finding Freedom opened up about the relationship between the two royal wives.

"I think it's wishful thinking when we see people say that Meghan and Kate are going to work on a Netflix project together or they're talking on the phone,” said Scobie.

"I even read a story about how they're Zooming whilst making cakes or something, quite recently. Unfortunately, they follow the lead set by the brothers,” he said.

"The brothers aren't talking, there really isn't much communication between either side altogether. Although there was never really a feud between the duchesses, there was some distance. They were never able to get as close as possible,” he shared.

"The Fab Four was always destined to fail because neither of them were equals. These weren't four family members all on the same level, carrying out work together. It was kind of a Diana Ross and the Supremes situation,” he added.