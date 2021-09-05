How Selena Gomez’s Mexican roots-inspired ‘Only Murders in the Building’ wardrobe

Given her Mexican heritage, the wardrobe specialists from Only Murders in the Building chose to go with colors that represented her culture.

The news has been brought forward by E! News and according to their findings, costume designer Dana Covarrubias took every detail into account while she worked on dresses for the cast of Only Murders in the Building, especially Selena Gomez.



In an interview, Dana “weaved a little bit of that Mexican culture” into Mabel Mora’s character and it resulted in a marigold tribute that ties into Día de Los Muertos, the Day of the Dead.

For those unversed, the Day of the Dead is a celebratory event that celebrates the life of the deceased and is often celebrated alongside photographs and marigolds.

She was also quoted saying, “We decided that using the marigold as an influence for her character would be how we would [include Mexican elements] because it's a very powerful symbol in Mexican culture, representing grief and resurrection, but also passion and creativity.”

In the end, “We thought we could use [the color of marigold] symbolically throughout her wardrobe."

“In the city, you can feel very vulnerable as a young woman, so we kind of looked at her whole costume as like a type of armor.”

“The coats were part of that, the boots were part of that—we always did a really sort of like thick, you know, intense combat boot. Even when we were pairing it with cute little miniskirts.”