Harvey Weinstein fires back over Angelina Jolie's sexual assault claims

Harvey Weinstein has fired back at Angelina Jolie after she claimed that he attempted to sexually assault her when she was just 21-years-old.

The disgraced producer spoke to TMZ, via his assistant, rubbishing her claims saying that "THERE WAS NEVER an assault, and NEVER an attempt to assault".

The 69-year-old claimed that the Maleficent star’s statements on The Guardian was "publicity clickbait" and questioned "is this whole world assaulting you?" while adding that everyone "shows interest" in her.

"It's very clear to me that this is for more sales on Angie's BOOK. THERE WAS NEVER an assault, and NEVER an attempt to assault. It is brazenly untrue and clickbait publicity," his assistant told the publication.

He continued to quip: "You're Angelina Jolie, every male and female in the world, I'm sure, shows interest in you. Is the whole world assaulting you?"

Meanwhile, Angelina narrated her horrific experience with Harvey saying: "If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted but didn't, right? The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an assault."

"It was beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape."