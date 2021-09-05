 
Sunday Sep 05 2021
Simone Biles looks back at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

Simone Biles is looking back at the Tokyo Summer Olympics with a big smile.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old gymnast spoke about her experience at last month’s Games in a candid post.

The decorated gymnast, who won silver for women's artistic team all-around and a bronze for women's balance beam, shared how despite her experience not going to plan, she was still happy with the outcome.

"Can't believe it's already been a month. Definitely not the way I planned the olympics going but I wouldn't change anything for the world.”

"I'm proud of myself and the career I've had thus far. This olympics doesn't erase the past accomplishments I've achieved nor does it define who I am as an athlete," she continued. 

"I've pushed through so much the past couple years, the word quitter is not in my vocabulary."

"For some of you that may be how you define me but keep talking because I can't hear you over my 7 olympic medals which tied me for the most decorated gymnast EVER as well as most decorated American gymnast.”



