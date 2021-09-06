Amelia Hamlin flays Scott Disick after his shameless message about Kourtney Kardashian

Amelia Hamlin reacted to her beau Scott Disick's inappropriate message about ex Kourtney Kardashian, displaying a pic of tank top that read 'Don't you have a Girlfriend?

The 20-year-old model took a very sensible approach to make him realise about his shameless message that was leaked. Amelia's message seemed to be very clear as she questioned Scott's messy dealings with the mother of his three children.

Amelia took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a pic of a tank top that read 'Don't you have a Girlfriend?'

The post suggests as she appeared to make her thoughts on his shameless messages known.



The charming model also uploaded a few snaps from a 'girls din' in New York City where she showcased her legs in a mini skirt with knee high boots. And one of her pals appeared to have her friend's back as she boldly wore a shirt that questioned Scott's messy move.

Scott Disick — who has been dating Amelia since his split from Sophia Richie — sent Kourtney's ex Younes Bendjima a direct message about her PDA-packed behavior with boyfriend Travis Barker.



'Yo is this chick ok!??? Broo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,' Scott wrote as he sent a photo of Kourtney getting cozy with Blink-182 drummer on an inflatable boat.

'Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,' the model wrote as he shared a grab of the story, after responding to Disick: 'Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy PS: I ain't your bro.'



Amelia was reportedly annoyed by the situation and tried to handle it in more efficient way as she's serious about her relationship with Scott.