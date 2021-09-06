 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 06 2021
By
AFP

'Shang-Chi', featuring Marvel's first Asian lead, tops North American box office

By
AFP

Monday Sep 06, 2021

Shang-Chi stars Canadian actor Simu Liu as Marvels newest superhero
Shang-Chi stars Canadian actor Simu Liu as Marvel's newest superhero

The North American box office got a big boost as Disney's new Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, featuring Marvel's first leading Asian superhero, scored an unexpectedly strong $71.4 million opening, industry observer Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

That figure, for the Friday-through-Sunday period, was a Labor Day weekend record, the Hollywood Reporter said, and the film is expected to take in an additional $12.1 million on Monday.

"This is a fantastic opening on a traditionally quiet Labor Day weekend," said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research. "The three-day number is a record-breaker for the holiday, a positive finish to the summer... (marking) a sensational weekend for the industry."

Shang-Chi stars Canadian actor, stuntman and erstwhile Deloitte accountant Simu Liu as Marvel's newest superhero, a former assassin in the shadow of an evil father. It also features Awkwafina, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh.

The film, which has drawn strong reviews for its choreography and Asian representation, enjoyed the second biggest opening of this pandemic year, behind Marvel's Black Widow, which had an $80 million opening.

By way of comparison, Universal's slasher film Candyman topped last weekend's box office with just $22 million before slipping to second place this weekend with a three-day take of $10.6 million ($13 million for four days). It stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

In third place this weekend was Free Guy from 20th Century, at $8.7 million ($11.2 million for four days). The sci-fi comedy stars Ryan Reynolds as an everyman bank teller who finds himself inside a huge video game.

Paramount animation PAW Patrol: The Movie came in fourth, at $4 million ($5.2 million for four days). It tells the story of a boy and the brave young pups who help him save their city from an impeachment-worthy mayor.

And in fifth was Disney's family adventure film Jungle Cruise, with a take of $3.95 million ($5.2 million for four days).

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Don't Breathe 2 ($2.2 million for three days; $2.7 million for four)

Respect ($1.2 million; $1.5 million)

The Suicide Squad ($905,000; $1.1 million)

Black Widow ($748,000; $903,000)

The Night House ($552,000; $700,000)

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish stuns fans as she shares behind-the-scenes video from her concert special

Billie Eilish stuns fans as she shares behind-the-scenes video from her concert special
Kate Hudson takes a break from rom-coms for dark fairytale at Venice

Kate Hudson takes a break from rom-coms for dark fairytale at Venice
ABBA return to UK singles chart for the first time in four decades

ABBA return to UK singles chart for the first time in four decades
Amelia Hamlin flays Scott Disick after his shameless message about Kourtney Kardashian

Amelia Hamlin flays Scott Disick after his shameless message about Kourtney Kardashian
Angelina Jolie blasted by Harvey Weinstein

Angelina Jolie blasted by Harvey Weinstein
Tiffany Haddish wows fans with live performance during a double date in Vegas

Tiffany Haddish wows fans with live performance during a double date in Vegas
Taylor Swift showers praise on Anita Baker after she gains control of her own masters

Taylor Swift showers praise on Anita Baker after she gains control of her own masters
Victoria Beckham shares naughty snap of hubby David to send fans into frenzy

Victoria Beckham shares naughty snap of hubby David to send fans into frenzy
Sarah Harding:Girls Aloud star dies of cancer aged 39

Sarah Harding:Girls Aloud star dies of cancer aged 39
Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook’s split came as a ‘pretty shock’ to friends: source

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook’s split came as a ‘pretty shock’ to friends: source
Meghan Markle ‘angered’ by Prince Charles’ monarchy reformation plans

Meghan Markle ‘angered’ by Prince Charles’ monarchy reformation plans
Drake overtakes Spotify streams with ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake overtakes Spotify streams with ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Latest

view all