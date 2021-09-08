 
Wednesday Sep 08 2021
Insiders highlight Prince Harry’s ‘longing to be something other than himself’

Sources recently weighed in on Prince Harry’s overwhelming desire to ‘be something other than himself’.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Angela Levin and during her interview with Express she got candid about Prince Harry’s desires to be “something other than Prince Harry.”

She also suggested that this desire may be what contributed to Prince Harry feeling “uncomfortable in his own skin.”

In an updated version of her 2019 book, Ms. Levin was quoted saying, “His ‘ordinariness’ can only be a feature while he has access to several palaces, is ferried around in limousines with blackened windows accompanied by outriders, and uses his incredible contacts to get what he wants.”

Before concluding she went on to say, “The top people he knows cover a wide cross-section and many do somersaults to ensure his wishes come true.”

