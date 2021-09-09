Watch: Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's daughter Amal wins hearts with adorable dance

#MinalAhsan: Little Amal wins hearts with her adorable dance performance

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt's daughter Amal Muneeb has left fans gushing with her heartwarming dance performance at Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's Mayun.

On Wednesday night, the Ikram and Khan family gathered together to celebrate the Mayun of Minal and Ahsan.

Amongst many clips that are making rounds on the internet, it is two-year-old Amal's dance performance that has won everybody's hearts.

Towards the end of the night, when the two families sat together to listen to a local band perform live, Amal got on to the stage and shook a leg on the beat of the tracks.

Take a look:







