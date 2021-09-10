Queen Elizabeth is a supporter of Black Lives Matter movement says representative

Queen Elizabeth and royal family are supporters of the Black Lives Matter (BLM( movement), said a representative for the British monarch.

Sir Kenneth Olisa, the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London—and the first Black holder of this ancient post—talked about the royals and BLM in a new documentary for Channel 4.

“I have discussed with the royal household this whole issue of race particularly in the last 12 months since the George Floyd incident," he said.

He added, “It’s a hot conversation topic. The question is what more can we do to bind society to remove these barriers.

“They [the royals] care passionately about making this one nation bound by the same values.”



Sir Kenneth Olisa earlier said in a Daily Mail article that he didn't believe the context of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's racism claims in their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.