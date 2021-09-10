 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 10 2021
By
GBGEO BEEPER

Lorde unveils new surprise EP of ‘Solar Power’

By
GBGEO BEEPER

Friday Sep 10, 2021

Lorde unveils new surprise EP of ‘Solar Power’
Lorde unveils new surprise EP of ‘Solar Power’

Lyricist and singer Lorde has officially released a surprise EP of her Solar Power singer, sung completely in the Maori language.

For those unversed, Maori is the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand and this EP has been released during the week of celebration of the Maori language, To Wiki o Te Reo.

Check it out below:

During her interview with Spinoff, Lorde highlighted her inspiration for the song and was quoted telling the outlet, “I’d taken each song line by line, and had really gone into it deeply.”

“So, Hana had a good understanding of where I was at and was able to then take the translations to a more metaphorical place, or just invoke a figure that felt pertinent to her.”


More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian devastated after son Saint breaks his arm

Kim Kardashian devastated after son Saint breaks his arm

Kailyn Lowry apologises to Demi Lovato for misgendering them: 'I want to do better'

Kailyn Lowry apologises to Demi Lovato for misgendering them: 'I want to do better'
Venice Film Fest leaves competition wide open with feminist-tinged selection

Venice Film Fest leaves competition wide open with feminist-tinged selection

Benedict Cumberbatch goes from Marvel superhero to cowboy in 'Power of the Dog'

Benedict Cumberbatch goes from Marvel superhero to cowboy in 'Power of the Dog'
Jennifer Aniston breaks down in tears during the Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jennifer Aniston breaks down in tears during the Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jessica Alba speaks out against the sexism she faced while rising through the ranks

Jessica Alba speaks out against the sexism she faced while rising through the ranks

Disney to debut rest of 2021 films exclusively in theaters

Disney to debut rest of 2021 films exclusively in theaters
Olivia Munn shares details about her pregnancy journey

Olivia Munn shares details about her pregnancy journey

Gigi Hadid amazes fans as she walks the Moschino runway

Gigi Hadid amazes fans as she walks the Moschino runway
Kate Beckinsale rushed to the hospital after sustaining back injury

Kate Beckinsale rushed to the hospital after sustaining back injury

Piers Morgan compares himself to Cristiano Ronaldo

Piers Morgan compares himself to Cristiano Ronaldo
Jennifer Lopez wows in low-cut white gown with Ben Affleck on Venice Film Festival red carpet

Jennifer Lopez wows in low-cut white gown with Ben Affleck on Venice Film Festival red carpet

Latest

view all