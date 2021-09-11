 
Saturday Sep 11 2021
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry booed and jeered by audience

Saturday Sep 11, 2021

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were booed when a clip of their infamous Oprah interview was aired at last night's National Television Awards.

Sir Trevor McDonald introduced the collection of the year's most iconic TV moments during the award ceremony on Thursday. The montage aired with scenes from Royals' notorious interview at the star-studded event. There was 'immediately audible booing throughout the arena.'

Some members from the audience told: 'It was as though they were pantomime villains.'

According to attendees, the audience loudly booed and jeered once the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared on-screen. 

The event at London's O2 arena is a highlight of the showbiz calendar that is attended by some of Britain's biggest stars - suggesting that Harry and Meghan's reputation has soured even among the celebrity elite.

In the bombshell interview, Meghan and Harry made series allegations against the royal family, including how a member raised concerns over Archie's skin colour. 

However, the British people were seemingly not impressed as the Sussexe's explosive chat with Oprah was met with boos and jeers when a clip was aired at the National Television Awards.

