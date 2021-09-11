Kim Kardashian clashes with neighbour over her plan to construct underground bunker

Kim Kardashian is reportedly locked in a battle with her neighbors over 'dangerous' plans to construct an underground bunker and a subterranean 'wellness center' at her $60 million Hidden Hills property.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' queen reportedly wants to build underground vault, a subterranean spa and an underground parking structure, in addition to an above ground detached guardhouse on the property.

The billionaire's move sparked a legal war with the residents of the same area as the neighbours reportedly raised objections on her plan for expansion.

Neighbors, in legal documents obtained by The Blast, have asked a judge to halt the construction based on the grounds that it 'may cause loss of a life,' due to proximity to gas lines.



They were said to have fired off several legal letters asking a judge to halt construction, stating that the project poses both a topographical and 'catastrophic bodily' risk.



The 40-year-old star's venture would require the flattening of two hills and compacting dirt (around 5,000 cubic yards) which is built on 'top of two high-pressure gas transmission lines.'

Kim's disgruntled neighbors are complaining that the unearthing of dirt so close in proximity to gas lines is 'extremely dangerous,' with others saying that if the Hidden Hills Association were to allow her to do so it would be going against community bylaws.