 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian clashes with neighbour over her plan to construct underground bunker

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 11, 2021

Kim Kardashian clashes with neighbour over her plan to construct underground bunker

Kim Kardashian is reportedly locked in a battle with her neighbors over 'dangerous' plans to construct an underground bunker and a subterranean 'wellness center' at her $60 million Hidden Hills property.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' queen reportedly wants to build underground vault, a subterranean spa and an underground parking structure, in addition to an above ground detached guardhouse on the property.

The billionaire's move sparked a legal war with the residents of the same area as the neighbours reportedly raised objections on her plan for expansion.

 Neighbors, in legal documents obtained by The Blast, have asked a judge to halt the construction based on the grounds that it 'may cause loss of a life,' due to proximity to gas lines.

They were said to have fired off several legal letters asking a judge to halt construction, stating that the project poses both a topographical and 'catastrophic bodily' risk.

The 40-year-old star's venture would require the flattening of two hills and compacting dirt (around 5,000 cubic yards) which is built on 'top of two high-pressure gas transmission lines.'

Kim's disgruntled neighbors are complaining that the unearthing of dirt so close in proximity to gas lines is 'extremely dangerous,' with others saying that if the Hidden Hills Association were to allow her to do so it would be going against community bylaws.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian devastated after son Saint breaks his arm

Kim Kardashian devastated after son Saint breaks his arm

Kailyn Lowry apologises to Demi Lovato for misgendering them: 'I want to do better'

Kailyn Lowry apologises to Demi Lovato for misgendering them: 'I want to do better'
Venice Film Fest leaves competition wide open with feminist-tinged selection

Venice Film Fest leaves competition wide open with feminist-tinged selection

Benedict Cumberbatch goes from Marvel superhero to cowboy in 'Power of the Dog'

Benedict Cumberbatch goes from Marvel superhero to cowboy in 'Power of the Dog'
Jennifer Aniston breaks down in tears during the Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jennifer Aniston breaks down in tears during the Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jessica Alba speaks out against the sexism she faced while rising through the ranks

Jessica Alba speaks out against the sexism she faced while rising through the ranks

Disney to debut rest of 2021 films exclusively in theaters

Disney to debut rest of 2021 films exclusively in theaters
Olivia Munn shares details about her pregnancy journey

Olivia Munn shares details about her pregnancy journey

Gigi Hadid amazes fans as she walks the Moschino runway

Gigi Hadid amazes fans as she walks the Moschino runway
Kate Beckinsale rushed to the hospital after sustaining back injury

Kate Beckinsale rushed to the hospital after sustaining back injury

Piers Morgan compares himself to Cristiano Ronaldo

Piers Morgan compares himself to Cristiano Ronaldo
Jennifer Lopez wows in low-cut white gown with Ben Affleck on Venice Film Festival red carpet

Jennifer Lopez wows in low-cut white gown with Ben Affleck on Venice Film Festival red carpet

Latest

view all