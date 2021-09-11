Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dedicate Archewell website change to 9/11 victims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made changes to the Archewell website in memory of the lives lost during 9/11.



The couple made this gesture to honor the 20th anniversary of the attack and also featured over 3000 names of all those who died during the attack.

The entire website is adorned in black, features nothing but a text that reads, “In Memoriam, September 11, 2001,” as well as the names of those who lost their lives during the incident.

The attack in New York City occurred on September 11 in 2001 and took the lives of 2,971 people, across four sites, The Pentagon, the two World Trade Center towers, as well as the flight itself that was carrying nearly 93 passengers from Pennsylvania.

