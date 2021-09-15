 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘tensely preparing’ for Prince Charles meeting: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

Prince Harry ‘tensely preparing’ for Prince Charles meeting: report
Prince Harry ‘tensely preparing’ for Prince Charles meeting: report

Prince Harry is reportedly preparing for a tense meeting with Prince Charles.

This claim has been made by royal expert Nick Bullen and during his interview with Us Weekly, he referenced Prince Charles’ growing desire to mend relationships with Prince Harry as well as their upcoming meeting.

He was also quoted telling the outlet, “I think Prince Charles really wants to meet his granddaughter. “Prince Charles is incredibly sad about everything that’s gone on. So the family will want to meet each other.”

“The Jubilee is a perfect opportunity for that because if Harry and Meghan do come back… because they have to be seen supporting Queen Elizabeth II. It’s a great moment for everyone to be together.”

Before concluding he went on to say, “And everyone’s going to have to play nicely and behave well because it’s the Queen’s moment.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are among Time's 100 most-influential people of 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are among Time's 100 most-influential people of 2021
Kim Kardashian claps back at trolls criticising her Met Gala look

Kim Kardashian claps back at trolls criticising her Met Gala look

UK High Court accepts Virginia Giuffre's request to notify Prince Andrew

UK High Court accepts Virginia Giuffre's request to notify Prince Andrew

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' moves beyond #MeToo

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' moves beyond #MeToo

Nicki Minaj sparks feud with England PM Borris Johnson over Covid-19 shot

Nicki Minaj sparks feud with England PM Borris Johnson over Covid-19 shot
Queen finds Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s throwback photo to wish him on 37th birthday

Queen finds Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s throwback photo to wish him on 37th birthday
Do Kate Middleton, Prince William want a 4th child?

Do Kate Middleton, Prince William want a 4th child?
Sussex feud has strengthened William, Kate's marriage, reveals expert

Sussex feud has strengthened William, Kate's marriage, reveals expert

Britney Spears, fiancé Sam Asghari 'in no rush' to get married

Britney Spears, fiancé Sam Asghari 'in no rush' to get married
Thomas Markle attacks Meghan for keeping kids away from grandparents

Thomas Markle attacks Meghan for keeping kids away from grandparents
Travis Scott says his lifestyle changed after Stormi's birth

Travis Scott says his lifestyle changed after Stormi's birth
Universal to list as music streaming picks up

Universal to list as music streaming picks up

Latest

view all