Katie Price's Dubai wedding sparks legal questions

Katie Price's surprise Dubai wedding to her new husband Lee Andrews, is believed to not be legally binding, according to The Sun.

The former glamour model married Dubai businessman Lee just days after getting engaged.

The newlybride posted a loved-up selfie with her new hubby, both wearing coordinating leather jackets, and captioned: 'Happiest Mr and Mrs.'

For those unversed, the nuptials took place at the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, were officiated by part-time DJ and celebrant Darry Rees, has spoke up about his involvement that day.

'What I do is a symbolic wedding,' he told the Daily Mail.

'I’m like the showman, and then they get married in the courts with all the paperwork.'

Darryl added that the newlyweds 'mentioned that they were going to get the wedding legalised the day after on the Monday.'

'From my point of view, they seemed like a lovely couple,” he said of his experience of their wedding.

'They appeared very much smitten by each other. When I was speaking to Lee initially, he was clearly head over heels for Katie and very excited to marry the girl.

Meanwhile, Darryln revealed that Lee contacted him on Saturday to enquire about his services, one day after the couple announced their engagement on Instagram.

It’s currently not known if Katie and Lee have filed to make their marriage official in a court of law.

Following their big day, Katie and Lee have been sharing several loved-up selfies on social media.