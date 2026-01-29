Nicola Peltz's surprising nod to Beckhams resurfaces after Brooklyn cut ties

January 29, 2026
Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz have drifted apart from the Beckhams, but their bond seemed shockingly different in resurfaced comments.
The 31-year-old actress in fact, gushed about her in-laws in a previous interview before their dynamic turned sour and Brooklyn officially issued a scathing critique of parents.
In a 2024 interview, The Beauty star said, “I come from a big family that we are all so close, and now [I have] an even bigger family,” speaking of the Beckhams, on the Today show.
Nicola continued, “Brooklyn [Beckham] grew up so close with his family, so now for us to all be able to spend so much time together, I feel so lucky.”
Although Brooklyn’s lengthy note on social media suggested otherwise, Nicola praised her mother-in-law during the interview, expressing her gratitude for Victoria Beckhams’ support.“The fact that Victoria flew out to support me [for the premiere of my directorial debut Lola] meant so much to me. It really did,” she said.
However, according to her husband, the Bates Motel actress allegedly always had a strained relationship with the Spice Girls alum, since their wedding day.