Brooklyn 's ex girlfriend Hana Cross 'silenced' over Beckham family tensions

Brooklyn Beckham's ex-girlfriend, Hana Cross, has shared details about the dynamics of her relation with him and his family amid the ongoing Beckham family feud.

Interestingly, Hana, 27, revealed that she had considered two offers to share her perspective and become part of 'Brand Beckham.'

For those unversed, the former couple were in a relationship for nearly a year between 2018 and 2019, and she even had the privilege of sitting in the front row at Victoria Beckham's fashion shows while wearing designs by the former Spice Girl.

She was the part of family events, and Gordon Ramsay and his family, who are close to the Beckhams reportedly liked her.

Additionally, Hana was close to Brooklyn's younger sister Harper and considered Cruz like her little bro.

However, behind the scenes there were reportedly serious issues both in her 'toxic' relationship with Brooklyn and between her and Brooklyn's family, as well as tensions between Brooklyn and his family.

A source said: 'Brooklyn was the black sheep of the family and that would have been her story. There were problems with him and the family even back then.

'Hana wanted to tell her story but she had some heavy messages from the Brooklyn side warning her about being indiscreet, so she thought better of it.'

Meanwhile, another of Brooklyn's former girlfriends from his college days, Afton McKeith, has also shared intimate insights into her brief romance with him.

She appeared to suggest that David and Victoria used to tell paparazzi about his whereabouts so they could photograph him.