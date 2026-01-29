Jacob Elordi discusses challenges of filming 'Wuthering Heights' after 'Frankenstein'

Jacob Elordi to play entirely opposite character in 'Wuthering Heights' after 'Frankenstein'

Jacob Elordi will be featuring in a new romantic comedy movie, in which he will be playing an entirely opposite character than his previous one in Frankenstein.

Directed by Guillermo del Toro, the horror sci-fi featured Elordi in an extremely hideous role of "The Creature".

Soon after playing this character, he started filming for Wuthering Heights in which he plays the character of Heathcliff.

While appearing for a chat at the Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Euphoria star was asked was it confusing for him to play a lover boy in Emerald Fennell’s new film after the completion of Frankenstein.

Jacob explained, “I’m always confused. Yeah. No, I did. I remember there was one point where I had gotten so comfortable acting underneath the mask sort of the makeup of the creature.”

The 28-year-old recalled making the sound of The Creature in one specific scene while filming Wuthering Heights.

“I was sort of so free and then all of a sudden it was my face in front of the camera and I think it was there’s a scene with an egg in Wuthering Heights and my reaction to what happens with the egg was like (the creature voice).”

Elordi frequently then realized that it is not character he is playing here.

Wuthering Heights marks the first on-screen collaboration of the Saltburn actor with Academy nominated actress Margot Robbie. The film is slated to hit theatres on February 11.