Grammys 2026 reveals Ozzy Osbourne tribute plans with star-studded lineup

Ozzy Osbourne will be honoured at the Grammys in performance by Post Malone, Andrew Watt and more

Grammys 2026 will be celebrating the legacy of the music industry icon, Ozzy Osbourne, in a tribute during the ceremony on February 1.

The rock legend will be honoured in a star-studded performance featuring Post Malone,

Guns N’ Roses members Slash and Duff McKagan, and more.

The Recording Academy announced the “In Memoriam” segment for the Black Sabbath frontman, on social media.

“Watch @postmalone pay tribute to the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne. Joined by an all-star band featuring @thisiswatt, @chadsmithofficial, duffmckagan, and @slash,” they captioned the post.

The segment will also include a performance by country star Reba McEntire, and hip-hop artist Lauryn Hill, who will be honouring Roberta Flack, D’Angelo and other music stars who the world lost in 2025.

Other than the tributary performances, the Grammys will feature Justin Bieber’s return to the stage, alongside Sabrina Carpenter’s performance. The best new artist nominees like Leon Thomas, Alex Warren, K-pop group Katseye, Addison Rae, Sombr, Lola Young, The Marias and Olivia Dean, will also be taking the stage for performances.