Prince Andrew aimed to ‘exploit’ Prince Charles’ unpopularity to become regent

This claim has been made by royal biographer Nigel Cawthorne and during his interview with Sky News he claimed, “Well, certainly the Queen is sticking by him, she insists that he is kept on as Colonel-in-Chief of the Grenadier Guards, although many senior military people really don't want that because he can't appear in public very easily.”

He also added, “So he's not much good in that role, but she's stuck by that. There's always been an antagonism between Charles and Andrew.”

“When Charles was very unpopular during the divorce from Princess Diana, he proposed a kind of 'Palace Putsch' where he would become regent until William was of age to take the throne.”