Kurulus: Osman: Burak Ozçivit wins 'Male Actor of the Year' award

Days before the release of the third season, "Kurulus: Osman" won several awards organized by the Istanbul Tourism Association and Golden Palm Magazine.

Mehmet Bozdag won Producer of the Year. "Kurulus: Osman" Series of the Year while, Burak Özçivit won Male TV Series Actor of the Year awards.

Female TV Series Actor went to Yıldız Çağrı. Çağrı Atiksoy, Emre Basalak, Rüzgar Aksoy and Ömer Ağan and other cast members of the popular TV series attended the ceremony.

The award ceremony was held days before the third season of "Kurulus: Osman" aired on ATV.

