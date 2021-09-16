Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck steal limelight at Met Gala with their romantic gesture

Ben Affleck and his ladylove Jennifer Lopez left fans in awe with their romantic gesture as they made their debut at the Met Gala on Monday.

Celebrity lovebirds Lopez and Affleck, who recently rekindled their romance, have proved that nothing can stop them doing romance as they shared a Covid-19 friendly kiss at the star-studded event.

Lopez and Affleck did not walk down the red carpet together but met inside. They wore outfits from the same designer.



The 52-year-old Hustlers star set pulses racing with her gorgeous appearance in a custom dark brown gown along side her beau Affleck. They marked their red carpet debut as a reunited couple.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged in the past and set to marry in 2003. However, they delayed their wedding and eventually split in 2004. They got back together this summer and she made their relationship Instagram official on her birthday.