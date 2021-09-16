 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid claps back at haters alleging her of being an anti-vaxxer

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

American supermodel Bella Hadid has clapped back at her detractors who accused her of being an anti-vaxxer.

Rumours started circulating that the fashion icon, 24, missed the 2021 Met Gala for similar reasons as rapper Nicki Minaj—who is currently under fire for refusing to get vaccinated and missing the mega fashion event subsequently.

Hadid turned to her Instagram to refute claims that she hadn’t gotten the vaccine yet by posting a photo of herself getting inoculated.

“For anyone concerned,” wrote the supermodel alongside the photo, adding a heart emoji.

Bella Hadid claps back at haters alleging her of being an anti-vaxxer / Photo: Instagram @bellahadid
All the A-listers attending the Gala this year were required to be fully vaccinated and to wear masks at the event at all times.

Minaj had sparked backlash for skipping the event over the vaccine guidelines, claiming nobody should be bullied for choosing to not get the shot.

She also landed in hot waters for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines which was shot down by immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci made an appearance on CNN and explained to host Jake Tapper that the rapper’s claims about the vaccines leading to impotency were false.

“Is there any evidence that the Pfizer, Moderna, or the [Johnson & Johnson] vaccines cause any reproductive issues, in men or women?” asked Tapper to Dr. Fauci.

The 80-year-old responded saying: “The answer to that, Jake, is a resounding no.”

“There’s no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen,” he shared.

The presenter then asked Dr. Fauci about how to curb the spread of misinformation by big stars with colossal platforms.

“It’s very difficult. There is a lot of misinformation, mostly on social media. The only way we know to counter mis- and disinformation is to provide a lot of correct information… These claims may be innocent on her part — I’m not blaming her for anything — but she should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis except a one-off anecdote. That’s not what science is all about,” he said.

