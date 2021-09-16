 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Wendy Williams contracts ‘breakthrough case of COVID-19'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

As a result, Williams is further delaying the return of her talk show

Famed TV show host Wendy Williams tested positive for a 'breakthrough case of COVID-19,' her official Instagram account said in a statement.

As a result, Williams is further delaying the return of her talk show.

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” the statement began.

“To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ on Monday, October 4th.”

Earlier, Williams said she is taking a sabbatical from work owing to health complications and cancelled all public appearances.

According to a source cited by Page Six, Williams will not attend her show's premiere, “People are tight-lipped about it, but there are whispers that she won’t be there,” the source said.

During an earlier conversation with Dr. Oz in March, Williams expressed concerns about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

More From Entertainment:

Ex Victoria's Secret model said she was fired for gaining half an inch on hips

Ex Victoria's Secret model said she was fired for gaining half an inch on hips
Emmy Awards 2021:List of nominees in key categories

Emmy Awards 2021:List of nominees in key categories
Elton John delays European tour due to hip pain

Elton John delays European tour due to hip pain
'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' lead field in second pandemic-era Emmy Awards

'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' lead field in second pandemic-era Emmy Awards
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's friendship has hit a rough patch: source

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's friendship has hit a rough patch: source
Octavia Spencer apologises to Britney Spears after viral prenup quip

Octavia Spencer apologises to Britney Spears after viral prenup quip
Ed Sheeran on US award shows: 'They have quite an uncomfortable atmosphere'

Ed Sheeran on US award shows: 'They have quite an uncomfortable atmosphere'
'The Morning Show's new season discusses COVID-19 and cancel culture

'The Morning Show's new season discusses COVID-19 and cancel culture
Prince William, Kate focusing on being Queen's rock amid feud with Harry

Prince William, Kate focusing on being Queen's rock amid feud with Harry
Nicki Minaj offered phone call by White House after anti-vax claims on Twitter

Nicki Minaj offered phone call by White House after anti-vax claims on Twitter
Karl Cook reacts to Kaley Cuoco divorce two weeks after couple announced split

Karl Cook reacts to Kaley Cuoco divorce two weeks after couple announced split
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez could get married soon: report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez could get married soon: report

Latest

view all