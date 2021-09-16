Wendy Williams contracts ‘breakthrough case of COVID-19'

As a result, Williams is further delaying the return of her talk show

Famed TV show host Wendy Williams tested positive for a 'breakthrough case of COVID-19,' her official Instagram account said in a statement.



“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” the statement began.

“To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ on Monday, October 4th.”

Earlier, Williams said she is taking a sabbatical from work owing to health complications and cancelled all public appearances.

According to a source cited by Page Six, Williams will not attend her show's premiere, “People are tight-lipped about it, but there are whispers that she won’t be there,” the source said.

During an earlier conversation with Dr. Oz in March, Williams expressed concerns about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.