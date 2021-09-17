 
Friday Sep 17 2021
HAHiba Anjum

Prince William unveils intentions for new 'Earthshot' book

Friday Sep 17, 2021

Prince William has officially taken to social media to announce the upcoming release of his own book titled, Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet.

The announcement went live just a few hours ago on Instagram and included a caption that read, "In my introduction to Earthshot: How to Save our Planet, the authoritative book of The @EarthshotPrize"

He even shed some light on his intentions behind the book's release and admitted, "I wanted to share the early conversations in 2018 that led to the Prize’s creation and the simple equation that captures my theory behind Earthshot: Urgency + Optimism = Action.

The book will release on September 30th in Britain and on October 5th around the rest of the world. Its announcement has also gained tremendous traction and is already causing a frenzy among many royal fans.

According to a report by News. Now, the book is "the most prestigious environment prize in history," and has already been promoted as "the decade's biggest environmental title" by its publisher John Murray.


