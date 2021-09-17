 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry given major ‘slap on the wrist’ by Meghan Markle for discussing their ages

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 17, 2021

Prince Harry jokingly ended up getting a major slap to the wrist for choosing to discuss his and Meghan Markle’s age.

Royal expert Rachel Bowie got candid about it all during her appearance on the Royally Us podcast she admitted, “If I could slap him on the wrist for this, I would - just like Meghan verbally did. She's like 'Stop it, you can't keep saying that'.”

Shortly thereafter co-host Roberta Fiorito chimed into the conversation and admitted, “Very politely but maybe later she was like seriously, I'm 40. He was 35 at the time of this so she was obviously 38 or 39 but still, come on Harry, you're never too old.”

For those unversed, the conversation started when Prince Harry wouldn’t stop referencing their ages during a Zoom call with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust this past August. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face fresh attack for their recent feature

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face fresh attack for their recent feature
Taylor Swift delights fans as she drops new version of her hit song 'Wildest Dreams'

Taylor Swift delights fans as she drops new version of her hit song 'Wildest Dreams'
Angelina Jolie named the 'Godmother of Women for Bees'

Angelina Jolie named the 'Godmother of Women for Bees'
London Fashion Week: Amelia Hamlin and other stars showcase their enviable fashion senses

London Fashion Week: Amelia Hamlin and other stars showcase their enviable fashion senses
Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco ‘doing fine’ amid divorce: source

Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco ‘doing fine’ amid divorce: source
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned ‘people getting bored’ of Spotify work

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned ‘people getting bored’ of Spotify work
Queen Elizabeth offering Sussex’s ‘perfect opportunity’ for Lilibet meeting

Queen Elizabeth offering Sussex’s ‘perfect opportunity’ for Lilibet meeting
Drake Bell addresses ‘false claims’ of child endangerment allegations

Drake Bell addresses ‘false claims’ of child endangerment allegations
Lawsuit filed against Netflix for 'sexist' line in Queen's Gambit show

Lawsuit filed against Netflix for 'sexist' line in Queen's Gambit show
Keira Knightley braves a doomsday Christmas in 'Silent Night'

Keira Knightley braves a doomsday Christmas in 'Silent Night'
Ed Sheeran announces 2022 album release, tour dates

Ed Sheeran announces 2022 album release, tour dates
Sir Elton John suffers major fall amid tour plans: 'I fell awkwardly'

Sir Elton John suffers major fall amid tour plans: 'I fell awkwardly'

Latest

view all