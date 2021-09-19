Prince Andrew awarded major grace to contest High Court decision over abuse case





Prince Andrew has reportedly been allotted a grace period to challenge the High Court’s ruling regarding his abuse case against his alleged victim Virginia Giuffre.

The news was announced via a statement straight from the High Court office and according to its excerpt obtained by Express, it read, “Lawyers for Prince Andrew have indicated that they may seek to challenge the decision of the High Court to recognise the validity of the Hague Convention request for service made by Ms Giuffre's lawyers.”

Not only that, “The High Court has directed that any challenge must be made by close of business on September 24.”