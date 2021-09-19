 
Sunday Sep 19 2021
Web Desk

Amy Adams opens up about her role in her new film 'Disenchanted'

Web Desk

Sunday Sep 19, 2021

Amy Adams opens up about her role in her new film ‘Disenchanted’
American actor Amy Adams is opening up about her role in the upcoming highly-anticipated sequel of Enchanted.

During an interview on The Tonight Show, the actor shared details about the film, titled Disenchanted, that will be coming out over 14 years after the first installment hit the big screens.

"It was a lot of fun to film. Everyone's back, [and] we also have great additions to the cast,” said Adams, confirming the return of Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden.

Speaking about Maya Rudolph’s villainous character in the film, Adams explained: "She's amazing. She's so great in it. She plays the ‘baddie,' so we get to have a lot of fun together."

"There's a lot more singing. And there's a lot more dancing, which was humbling. Well, the last time I really danced as much as I'm required to dance in this, I was, like, in my twenties. And now, I'm not in my twenties. And it feels different in your forties, you realize. In my heart, I look like I'm in my twenties when I'm dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, ‘Whoa, that's not the same.'" 

