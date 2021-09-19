Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett release soulful MV performance of ‘Love for Sale’

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett show off their flaming chemistry in a brand new music video (MV) performance for the track titled Love for Sale.



The music video is a real tear-jerker and includes a number of jazzy beats that have won the hearts of fans, globally.

This song is the duo’s second collaborative single that they have dropped since their August release of I Get a Kick Out of You.



In memory of the second release, Gaga even shared an emotional note that highlighted her influx of emotions and read, “Tony, this is the last album we will have created together, but the celebration of jazz, and us as musical companions, will live on with me forever.”

“We offer the public ‘Love For Sale’ for free love, to make them smile, because that’s what we’re here for. (heart emoji) Love, LG”.

Check it out below:



