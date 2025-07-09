Yungblud steps forward with 'bad news' after ‘Back To The Beginning' gig

Yungblud cancels latest Dundee appearance

Yungblud just cancelled his Dundee concert.

After his surprise appearance on stage at Black Sabbath’s Back To The Beginning concert on July 5, the young artist stepped forward with some “bad news.”

Taking to his official Instagram account, the Abyss singer opened up about his diagnosis of tonsillitis and how he has been advised by the doctors “to stay in bed for two days.”

“Dundee, I have some bad news,” he wrote, adding, “This morning I was diagnosed with tonsillitis. I’m trying to get them out, but I need to find some time as obviously I’m on the road all the time.”

Revealing the medical help he has received, Yungblud mentioned, “The doctor has asked me to stay in bed for two days to make sure I don’t do any damage to my voice.”

‘I’m so sorry I never wanna let any of you down these intimate shows me(an) (sic) so much to me. Being close to you all means so much to me,” he added.

“I’m gonna have to reschedule the show for a later date but I’ll be there in Liverpool on Friday. Information will be provided in the coming days,” the Lowlife hitmaker promised.

“I love you all,” he concluded.

For the unversed, Yungblud is currently touring 17 different countries and was scheduled to perform in Dundee, UK at the LIVVEHOUSE, on July 10. His next concert would be in Liverpool at The Dome at Grand Central Hall, on July 11.