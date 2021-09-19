 
G-Eazy drops new track ‘Breakdown’ with Demi Lovato

G-Eazy has officially dropped his newest track Breakdown and the fan base is already in a frenzy.

The track has been released in collaboration with the hit lyricist and singer Demi Lovato and will be released alongside G-Eazy’s newest album These Things Happen Too.

The full album will be made public on September 24th and also ventures into the plight of the human experience.

While announcing the track’s release, G-Eazy even revealed his motivation behind the track and admitted, “This is one of my favorite songs off the album, it's a real deep record about being human and what comes with it. We've all been through breakdowns.”

Check it out below: 



