Justin Bieber confronts mental health rumours in surprise album 'Swag'

Justin Bieber reacts to fans' concerns about his wellbeing in new album

Justin Bieber has addressed several of his fans' concerns in his seventh studio album, Swag.

The Grammy winner, 31, released the surprise 21-track record on Friday, featuring collaborations with artists like Gunna, Sexxy Red, Cash Cobain, Lil B, and Eddie Benjamin.

One of the album’s most personal moments comes in a spoken-word track titled Therapy Session.

In the one-minute clip, Bieber is heard speaking with comedian Druski about public perceptions of his mental health.

“They’re like, ‘He’s losing his mind,’” Druski, 30, says, referring to Bieber’s frequent online activity. “And I’m like, ‘Nah, I think he’s just being a human being. He’s enjoying social media like the f****** rest of us — just doing it his own way.’”

Justin agrees, admitting, "And that's been a tough thing for me recently. It's feelin' like, you know, I have had to go through a lot of my struggles as a human, as all of us do really publicly. And so people are always askin' if I'm okay. And that starts to really weigh on mе."

Druski then points out how it's like being asked why you're crying, which then becomes the reason to make someone who wasn't upset before cry.

The clip concludes with Justin saying, "It starts to make me feel like I'm the one with issues and everyone else is perfect."

Justin explores his vulnerability across several tracks from his seventh studio album--one such example being his track All I Can Take, where he alludes to his vulnerable Instagram posts.

"These symptoms of my sensitivity/ Feels worse knowin' no one's listening/This is it, I can't change, Lord knows I try," he sings.

Justin continues the theme of mental health in the song Too Long, while the song Walking Away assures that Justin is not leaving his wife, Hailey, with whom he shares his 10-month-old son, Jack Blues.

“Baby, I ain't walking away,” Justin sings. “You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise / I told you I'd change.”

Bieber’s new music arrives after several social media posts of vulnerability from the singer.

In March, the two-time Grammy winner posted on Instagram about feeling like a "fraud," and later said he wanted to work on his "anger issues."

Days before his surprise album, Bieber posted a detox update as well as a picture of himself in the studio with his son.