Gwen Stefani thanks Blake Shelton for ‘letting me ride your coattails’ to Nashville

Award-winning songwriter Gwen Stefani recently fawned over her husband Blake Shelton and thanked him for letting her ride his coattails into country music at his Nashville show venue.



Blake and Gwen both headlined Music City’s Bridgestone Arena with a number of industry insiders, publishers, producers and other songwriters.

They even sang two duets together titled Nobody But You and Happy Anywhere.

Their soulful performances of the two events landed Shelton his 27th and 28th no. 1 country hit on country radio.

After the event’s festivities were wrapped up, Gwen took her chance and shared a letter of gratitude for her husband, stating, “Blake Shelton, thank you for letting me ride your coat tails all this time.”

“I truly am a fish out of water. I'm from Orange County, but I'm wearing cowboy boots for this. I am such a fan of songwriting and writers. When Blake asked me to be on 'Happy Anywhere,' I cried because I was so excited about it.”

"The song is so 'our song' and we're so in love and it really is the perfect way to describe us. When I heard 'Nobody But You' I was so blown away by the song I was jealous that I wasn't on it.”

