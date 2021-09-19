Prince William details Prince Philip’s hilarious quip over cursing boy

Prince William recently reminisced over the most hilarious quip Prince Philip made when confronted with a child who swore at him.

The prince made the claim during a BBC documentary that highlighted the life and work of the Duke of Edinburgh.

In the documentary Prince William said, “[Philip] stopped and wound down his window and said, ‘Good morning. How are you getting on?”



“To which the smallest young chap at the back turned round and effectively said, ‘Jog on Grandpa!’”

Shortly thereafter, Prince Philip reportedly turned to his grandson and hilariously quipped, “The youth of today!”