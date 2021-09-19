 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William details Prince Philip’s hilarious quip over cursing boy

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 19, 2021

Prince William details Prince Philip’s hilarious quip over cursing boy
Prince William details Prince Philip’s hilarious quip over cursing boy

Prince William recently reminisced over the most hilarious quip Prince Philip made when confronted with a child who swore at him.

The prince made the claim during a BBC documentary that highlighted the life and work of the Duke of Edinburgh.

In the documentary Prince William said, “[Philip] stopped and wound down his window and said, ‘Good morning. How are you getting on?”

“To which the smallest young chap at the back turned round and effectively said, ‘Jog on Grandpa!’”

Shortly thereafter, Prince Philip reportedly turned to his grandson and hilariously quipped, “The youth of today!”

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick finds comfort in kids after split with Amelia Hamline

Scott Disick finds comfort in kids after split with Amelia Hamline
Hailey Bieber showcases her impressively fit figure in vacation snaps with hubby Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber showcases her impressively fit figure in vacation snaps with hubby Justin Bieber
Kanye West's new clip gets over 3 million views on Instagram

Kanye West's new clip gets over 3 million views on Instagram

Prince Andrew’s abuse case causing ‘irreparable’ damage to royal brand

Prince Andrew’s abuse case causing ‘irreparable’ damage to royal brand
Viking Lagertha attends Emmy Awards

Viking Lagertha attends Emmy Awards

Prince Harry’s tribute to Prince Philip’s ‘vital’ royal skill: report

Prince Harry’s tribute to Prince Philip’s ‘vital’ royal skill: report
Prince William, Kate Middleton aiming to ‘strike back’ at Sussexes

Prince William, Kate Middleton aiming to ‘strike back’ at Sussexes
Prince Andrew to wind up with shocking £360k bill in abuse case legal fees

Prince Andrew to wind up with shocking £360k bill in abuse case legal fees
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘shelving baby no. 4 plans’ to help Queen

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘shelving baby no. 4 plans’ to help Queen
Sam Asghari’s ex addresses engagement to Britney Spears

Sam Asghari’s ex addresses engagement to Britney Spears
New report claims Prince Charles met the fixer who helped get a CBE for a billionaire

New report claims Prince Charles met the fixer who helped get a CBE for a billionaire
John Challis, Only Fools and Horses actor, dies

John Challis, Only Fools and Horses actor, dies

Latest

view all