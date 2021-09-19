 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West's new clip gets over 3 million views on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 19, 2021

Kanye Wests new clip gets over 3 million views on Instagram

Kanye West on Saturday shared a clip on Instagram to pay tribute to her mother Donda West. 

More than 3 million people viewed his video on the Facebook-owned app within a few hours after it was shared.

West had never made a secret of his devotion to his late mother, Donda West, and has now named his 10th studio album after her.

The rapper unveiled his latest album titled " Donda" for tens of thousands of fans at an Atlanta sports arena in July.

The record - the 22-time Grammy winner's 10th studio album - was scheduled for released on July 24 last year but was delayed multiple times.

It followed West's 2019 gospel music release "Jesus is King."

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick finds comfort in kids after split with Amelia Hamline

Scott Disick finds comfort in kids after split with Amelia Hamline
Hailey Bieber showcases her impressively fit figure in vacation snaps with hubby Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber showcases her impressively fit figure in vacation snaps with hubby Justin Bieber
Prince Andrew’s abuse case causing ‘irreparable’ damage to royal brand

Prince Andrew’s abuse case causing ‘irreparable’ damage to royal brand
Viking Lagertha attends Emmy Awards

Viking Lagertha attends Emmy Awards

Prince William details Prince Philip’s hilarious quip over cursing boy

Prince William details Prince Philip’s hilarious quip over cursing boy
Prince Harry’s tribute to Prince Philip’s ‘vital’ royal skill: report

Prince Harry’s tribute to Prince Philip’s ‘vital’ royal skill: report
Prince William, Kate Middleton aiming to ‘strike back’ at Sussexes

Prince William, Kate Middleton aiming to ‘strike back’ at Sussexes
Prince Andrew to wind up with shocking £360k bill in abuse case legal fees

Prince Andrew to wind up with shocking £360k bill in abuse case legal fees
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘shelving baby no. 4 plans’ to help Queen

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘shelving baby no. 4 plans’ to help Queen
Sam Asghari’s ex addresses engagement to Britney Spears

Sam Asghari’s ex addresses engagement to Britney Spears
New report claims Prince Charles met the fixer who helped get a CBE for a billionaire

New report claims Prince Charles met the fixer who helped get a CBE for a billionaire
John Challis, Only Fools and Horses actor, dies

John Challis, Only Fools and Horses actor, dies

Latest

view all