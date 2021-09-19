Kanye West's new clip gets over 3 million views on Instagram

Kanye West on Saturday shared a clip on Instagram to pay tribute to her mother Donda West.

More than 3 million people viewed his video on the Facebook-owned app within a few hours after it was shared.



West had never made a secret of his devotion to his late mother, Donda West, and has now named his 10th studio album after her.

The rapper unveiled his latest album titled " Donda" for tens of thousands of fans at an Atlanta sports arena in July.

The record - the 22-time Grammy winner's 10th studio album - was scheduled for released on July 24 last year but was delayed multiple times.

It followed West's 2019 gospel music release "Jesus is King."