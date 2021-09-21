 
By
HAHiba Anjum

Tuesday Sep 21, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo delivers first-ever performance at iHeartRadio Fest

Award-winning songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has finally graced fans with her first-ever live performance for the iHeartRadio Fest.

Outside Area 51 in Los Angeles, Rodrigo announced, “This is a really special day for me because this is sort of like my first show. I’m just so grateful that you guys are here with me experiencing this, so thank you so much.”

It featured a number of songs including Traiter, Drivers License, Good 4 U, and even included the album cut of Jealousy, Jealousy.

Check it out below: 



