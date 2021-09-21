Prince William ‘will not let’ Prince George be ‘packed off’: report

Experts believe Prince William will not allow for Prince George to be ‘packed off to boarding school’ in the same way he and Prince Harry were.

This claim’s been made by royal commentator and author Duncan Larcombe.



During his interview with OK! magazine he was quoted saying, "It's my understanding [that] for some time, possibly even before George was even born, was that William was quite keen that any child he had wouldn't be packed off to boarding school.”

"Eton for William and Harry wasn't an unhappy time, apart from the fact it was when their mother died, which means William doesn't blame the school or the experience of boarding.”

"But he's never intended to have his kids as full-time boarders and if George does go to a school that offers it, he'll likely be a day boarder."