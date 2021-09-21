 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William ‘will not let’ Prince George be ‘packed off’: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 21, 2021

Prince William ‘will not let’ Prince George be ‘packed off’: report
Prince William ‘will not let’ Prince George be ‘packed off’: report

Experts believe Prince William will not allow for Prince George to be ‘packed off to boarding school’ in the same way he and Prince Harry were.

This claim’s been made by royal commentator and author Duncan Larcombe.

During his interview with OK! magazine he was quoted saying, "It's my understanding [that] for some time, possibly even before George was even born, was that William was quite keen that any child he had wouldn't be packed off to boarding school.”

"Eton for William and Harry wasn't an unhappy time, apart from the fact it was when their mother died, which means William doesn't blame the school or the experience of boarding.”

"But he's never intended to have his kids as full-time boarders and if George does go to a school that offers it, he'll likely be a day boarder."

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shower love on each other in first joint interview after reunion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shower love on each other in first joint interview after reunion
Universal Music valued at $39 billion ahead of stock market debut

Universal Music valued at $39 billion ahead of stock market debut
Britney Spears posts shots from romantic getaway with fiance Sam Asghari as she returns to Insta

Britney Spears posts shots from romantic getaway with fiance Sam Asghari as she returns to Insta
Prince Andrew holding ‘crisis talks’ to sack ‘shambolic legal team’: report

Prince Andrew holding ‘crisis talks’ to sack ‘shambolic legal team’: report
Jennifer Aniston gushes over her ex Justin Theroux in new message

Jennifer Aniston gushes over her ex Justin Theroux in new message
Meghan Markle ‘needs to start respecting the Queen’: report

Meghan Markle ‘needs to start respecting the Queen’: report
Kim Kardashian splashed $25k on designer purse for BFF

Kim Kardashian splashed $25k on designer purse for BFF
Billie Eilish blows the roof off the stage at iHeartRadio Festival

Billie Eilish blows the roof off the stage at iHeartRadio Festival
Olivia Rodrigo delivers first-ever performance at iHeartRadio Fest

Olivia Rodrigo delivers first-ever performance at iHeartRadio Fest
Adele gearing up for new Christmas comeback album

Adele gearing up for new Christmas comeback album
Spiderman star Tom Holland shocks fans with crazy boxing skills

Spiderman star Tom Holland shocks fans with crazy boxing skills
BTS dance through UN to promote youth solutions for planet

BTS dance through UN to promote youth solutions for planet

Latest

view all