Meghan Markle ‘needs to start respecting the Queen’: report

Experts have issued a major warning to Meghan Markle and believe she needs to start respecting the Queen more aptly.

This claim’s been made by Donald Trumps’ former senior advisor Jason Miller and during his interview with The Sun he admitted that Meghan needs to "check some of your thoughts and ambitions at the door." Since "Number one rule of being a royal is don't disrespect the Queen."

He also added, "I think she should have more respect for the institution of the Royals and I think that when you marry into the Royal Family there's a certain sense of decorum that I think that you’re signing up for that you need to check some of your thoughts and ambitions at the door."

At the end of the day, "I think that when you have the Queen you have to be respectful of the Queen."