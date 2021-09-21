 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shower love on each other in first joint interview after reunion

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 21, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shower love on each other in first joint interview after reunion

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have confirmed their rekindled romance as they gushed over each other in their first joint interview after reunion.

In the new issue of Adweek - which has named the Bronx native Adweek's 2021 Brand Visionary - Lopez explains how she does it all as her boyfriend Ben Affleck also weighs in on her success.

Affleck could not stop expressing his feelings about Lopez, saying: 'I am in awe of her effect on the world.' 

Jennifer Lopez - who has been named Adweek's 2021 Brand Visionary for 30 years of work - cast her tentacles far and wide, not just into music and movies but also fashion, perfume and skincare.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shower love on each other in first joint interview after reunion

In the new issue, JLo talked about how she has developed her personal brand, saying:  'You become it because of what you create, what you do, how you live.' She went on to say that she is a rare star. 'I am the scarce asset.'

'Somebody who is a proven creator, artist and entrepreneur who has an ability to really connect with people.  That is my blessing, and what I feel is an incredible, incredible gift'

Jennifer said the gift has been 'given from God' and she does not 'take it for granted'.

Boyfriend Ben Affleck said, 'All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over. 

Ben Affleck added that women of color approached Jennifer Lopez and told what her example as a strong woman... means to them'.

More From Entertainment:

Universal Music valued at $39 billion ahead of stock market debut

Universal Music valued at $39 billion ahead of stock market debut
Britney Spears posts shots from romantic getaway with fiance Sam Asghari as she returns to Insta

Britney Spears posts shots from romantic getaway with fiance Sam Asghari as she returns to Insta
Prince Andrew holding ‘crisis talks’ to sack ‘shambolic legal team’: report

Prince Andrew holding ‘crisis talks’ to sack ‘shambolic legal team’: report
Jennifer Aniston gushes over her ex Justin Theroux in new message

Jennifer Aniston gushes over her ex Justin Theroux in new message
Meghan Markle ‘needs to start respecting the Queen’: report

Meghan Markle ‘needs to start respecting the Queen’: report
Prince William ‘will not let’ Prince George be ‘packed off’: report

Prince William ‘will not let’ Prince George be ‘packed off’: report
Kim Kardashian splashed $25k on designer purse for BFF

Kim Kardashian splashed $25k on designer purse for BFF
Billie Eilish blows the roof off the stage at iHeartRadio Festival

Billie Eilish blows the roof off the stage at iHeartRadio Festival
Olivia Rodrigo delivers first-ever performance at iHeartRadio Fest

Olivia Rodrigo delivers first-ever performance at iHeartRadio Fest
Adele gearing up for new Christmas comeback album

Adele gearing up for new Christmas comeback album
Spiderman star Tom Holland shocks fans with crazy boxing skills

Spiderman star Tom Holland shocks fans with crazy boxing skills
BTS dance through UN to promote youth solutions for planet

BTS dance through UN to promote youth solutions for planet

Latest

view all