Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shower love on each other in first joint interview after reunion

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have confirmed their rekindled romance as they gushed over each other in their first joint interview after reunion.

In the new issue of Adweek - which has named the Bronx native Adweek's 2021 Brand Visionary - Lopez explains how she does it all as her boyfriend Ben Affleck also weighs in on her success.



Affleck could not stop expressing his feelings about Lopez, saying: 'I am in awe of her effect on the world.'



Jennifer Lopez - who has been named Adweek's 2021 Brand Visionary for 30 years of work - cast her tentacles far and wide, not just into music and movies but also fashion, perfume and skincare.

In the new issue, JLo talked about how she has developed her personal brand, saying: 'You become it because of what you create, what you do, how you live.' She went on to say that she is a rare star. 'I am the scarce asset.'

'Somebody who is a proven creator, artist and entrepreneur who has an ability to really connect with people. That is my blessing, and what I feel is an incredible, incredible gift'

Jennifer said the gift has been 'given from God' and she does not 'take it for granted'.

Boyfriend Ben Affleck said, 'All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over.

Ben Affleck added that women of color approached Jennifer Lopez and told what her example as a strong woman... means to them'.