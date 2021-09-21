 
Tuesday Sep 21 2021
Gwyneth Paltrow spills details about her and Brad Pitt’s famous twinning pixies

Tuesday Sep 21, 2021

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow had dated from 1994 to 1997
American actor Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about her iconic matching hairstyle that she had with former boyfriend Brad Pitt.

The two had famously showed up at the premiere of The Devil’s Own in 1997 with identical haircuts, after which they made headlines.

In a new Goop video, the Iron Man actor, 48, revealed that the iconic short blonde haircuts were not matched intentionally.

As she promoted her new product, GoopGlow Restore + Shine Hair Serum, she spoke to her assistant Kevin Keating in the video and spoke about the twinning pixies.

“Did you go to the same stylist for the colors?” asked Keating.

“We went to the same stylist for the cut. Chris McMillan cut both of our hair like this,” she responded.

She went on to deny that the two matched their cuts on purpose.

The two had dated from 1994 to 1997.

