 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 21 2021
By
AFP

Emmy ratings edge back up from recent lows

By
AFP

Tuesday Sep 21, 2021

Emmy ratings edge back up from recent lows
Emmy ratings edge back up from recent lows

Los Angeles: The Emmy Awards ended their run of record-low ratings as 7.4 million viewers tuned in for television´s version of the Oscars, figures showed Monday.

Bringing back red carpet fashion and a star-studded -- albeit scaled-down -- audience, the ceremony enjoyed a 16 percent increase from last year´s virtual affair, which drew a worst-ever 6.1 million.

"All in all, a wonderful night for television and great way to kick off the new season," said broadcaster CBS in a statement.

But the show was still the third-lowest in Emmy ratings history, as audiences for nearly all award shows continue to dwindle.

"The Crown," "The Queen´s Gambit" and "Ted Lasso" scooped the top prizes, marking the first series wins for Netflix and Apple TV+ on a night that saw streaming platforms assert their dominance over traditional TV networks.

The sole individual prize for one of the major four US networks on the night went to NBC for perennial Emmy winner "Saturday Night Live" for best variety sketch series, while CBS left empty-handed.

"Talk about airing one´s own funeral," wrote The Hollywood Reporter´s Scott Feinberg, who said television´s "´changing of the guard´ from the cable era to the streaming era" was complete.

CBS said the final Emmys ratings were likely to rise once final figures are confirmed Tuesday, and that streaming of the ceremony doubled since the last time CBS hosted in 2017.

Sunday´s Emmys were up against an important NFL match between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

More From Entertainment:

Kelly Clarkson shares details about learning how to prioritize her happiness

Kelly Clarkson shares details about learning how to prioritize her happiness

Prince William and Kate Middleton unlikely to have more children

Prince William and Kate Middleton unlikely to have more children
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow got matching haircuts from same stylist

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow got matching haircuts from same stylist
Inside Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter’s birthday festivities

Inside Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter’s birthday festivities

Prince Andrew losing courage amidst sexual assault lawsuit: report

Prince Andrew losing courage amidst sexual assault lawsuit: report
Prince Harry mocked by TV host Natalie Barr for his 'airbrushed' appearance on Time 100

Prince Harry mocked by TV host Natalie Barr for his 'airbrushed' appearance on Time 100
Gal Gadot gives villainous impression in Ben Affleck's Batman mask

Gal Gadot gives villainous impression in Ben Affleck's Batman mask
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shower love on each other in first joint interview after reunion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shower love on each other in first joint interview after reunion
Universal Music valued at $39 billion ahead of stock market debut

Universal Music valued at $39 billion ahead of stock market debut
Britney Spears posts shots from romantic getaway with fiance Sam Asghari as she returns to Insta

Britney Spears posts shots from romantic getaway with fiance Sam Asghari as she returns to Insta
Prince Andrew holding ‘crisis talks’ to sack ‘shambolic legal team’: report

Prince Andrew holding ‘crisis talks’ to sack ‘shambolic legal team’: report
Jennifer Aniston gushes over her ex Justin Theroux in new message

Jennifer Aniston gushes over her ex Justin Theroux in new message

Latest

view all