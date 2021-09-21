Tobias Menzies says his Emmy win belongs to late actor Michael K. Williams

Williams was nominated for his role in 'Lovecraft Country' in the same caetgory as Menzies'

The Crown actor Tobias Menzies, who won an Emmy in the category of 'Best Supporting Actor', came forth dedicating his win to late actor Michael K. Williams.



Menzies, who was not there to attend the ceremony on Sunday, took to social media to thank everyone for the award, saying he wants to dedicate his win to fellow nominee Michael K. Williams.

Praising Williams' work in The Wire, the on-screen Prince Philips said, "Very humbled to win @TheEmmys last night, huge thanks to @TVAcademy & congrats to all my brilliant fellow nominees."

"But want to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances, he will be deeply missed. RIP," Menzies added.

For the unversed, Menzies was nominated alongside Williams and other nominees in the category of 'Best Supporting Actor' in a drama series.

While he was nominated for his work in The Crown, Williams was nominated for his role in Lovecraft Country.