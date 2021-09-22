 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set to make their first trip together since Lilibet's birth

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set to make their first trip together since Lilibets birth

Meghan Markle and her hubby Prince Harry will appear at New York's Central Park during the Global Citizen Live event being held on Saturday.

The Duchess of Sussex's appearance at Global Citizen Live will be the first time as she has not seen in person after giving birth to her second child Lilibet.

The 24-hour livestream event will include Aussies Hugh Jackman and Keith Urban, as well as Lorde, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Adam Lambert, Black Eyed Peas, Green Day and Coldplay.

Multiple events are being held across the world, in cities including Lagos, Paris, New York City, London, Sydney, Seoul, Rio de Janeiro and Los Angeles.

However, Meghan was seen in a special video released on her 40th birthday in August, starring alongside Melissa McCarthy to launch a mentorship initiative.

Meghan Markle - who's living in Montecito with her husband Harry and kids Archie and Lili - recently appeared in new photos on the cover of TIME magazine last week, after the Sussexes were named among the World's Most Influential People.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Hanks announces launch of museum for films in Los Angeles

Tom Hanks announces launch of museum for films in Los Angeles

Bella Hadid sends temperatures soaring as she showcases her supermodel figure in skimpy athleisure

Bella Hadid sends temperatures soaring as she showcases her supermodel figure in skimpy athleisure
Piers Morgan to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond in next adventure?

Piers Morgan to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond in next adventure?
Brad Pitt launches new battle against Angelina Jolie, files lawsuit about French vineyard

Brad Pitt launches new battle against Angelina Jolie, files lawsuit about French vineyard
Prince Harry sheds light on grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's relationship

Prince Harry sheds light on grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's relationship
Britney Spears' surprise documentary coming to Netflix

Britney Spears' surprise documentary coming to Netflix
Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods reveals reason behind his absence from social media

Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods reveals reason behind his absence from social media
R. Kelly trial nears end as singer's lawyers defend against sex abuse claims

R. Kelly trial nears end as singer's lawyers defend against sex abuse claims
Anti-monarchy group launches new campaign against royal family before Charles becomes king

Anti-monarchy group launches new campaign against royal family before Charles becomes king

Harry Styles triumphs at Ivor Novello songwriting awards

Harry Styles triumphs at Ivor Novello songwriting awards
Olivia Jade makes DWTS debut with sister Bella by her side

Olivia Jade makes DWTS debut with sister Bella by her side

'Kate Middleton promoting her belief in the power of the great outdoors'

'Kate Middleton promoting her belief in the power of the great outdoors'

Latest

view all