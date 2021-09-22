Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set to make their first trip together since Lilibet's birth

Meghan Markle and her hubby Prince Harry will appear at New York's Central Park during the Global Citizen Live event being held on Saturday.

The Duchess of Sussex's appearance at Global Citizen Live will be the first time as she has not seen in person after giving birth to her second child Lilibet.

The 24-hour livestream event will include Aussies Hugh Jackman and Keith Urban, as well as Lorde, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Adam Lambert, Black Eyed Peas, Green Day and Coldplay.



Multiple events are being held across the world, in cities including Lagos, Paris, New York City, London, Sydney, Seoul, Rio de Janeiro and Los Angeles.



However, Meghan was seen in a special video released on her 40th birthday in August, starring alongside Melissa McCarthy to launch a mentorship initiative.

Meghan Markle - who's living in Montecito with her husband Harry and kids Archie and Lili - recently appeared in new photos on the cover of TIME magazine last week, after the Sussexes were named among the World's Most Influential People.