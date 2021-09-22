 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Eminem to release Marshall Mathers LP III next month?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

Eminem to release Marshall Mathers LP III next month?

Eminem fans are speculating that the rapper might release another surprise  album next month.

Social media users and supporters of the "Lose Yourself" rapper are convinced that Eminem is likely to drop an LP, possibly Marshall Mathers LP III, on Oct. 1.

According to a report, Fredwreck, Eminem's frequent collaborator, posted an image of the rapper's childhood home on his Instagram story recently, which was the artwork for the second installment of Eminem's Marshall Mathers series.


Eminem surprised his fans last January when he released  "Music To Be Murdered By-Side B".

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Trainor narrates her experience on getting a panic attack

Meghan Trainor narrates her experience on getting a panic attack
Prince George set to make a 'big boy' move

Prince George set to make a 'big boy' move

Queen Elizabeth's daughter Princess Royal to visit Paris next month

Queen Elizabeth's daughter Princess Royal to visit Paris next month
Leonardo DiCaprio invests in cultivated meat start-ups

Leonardo DiCaprio invests in cultivated meat start-ups
Fans assume Kylie Jenner is having a baby boy

Fans assume Kylie Jenner is having a baby boy

Uma Thurman pens powerful essay, reveals she had an abortion as a teen

Uma Thurman pens powerful essay, reveals she had an abortion as a teen
Harry Styles, Celeste dominate the Ivor Novello Songwriting Awards

Harry Styles, Celeste dominate the Ivor Novello Songwriting Awards
The Rolling Stones to kick off No Filter tour in dedication to late drummer Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones to kick off No Filter tour in dedication to late drummer Charlie Watts
Roald Dahl's whole works acquired by Netflix

Roald Dahl's whole works acquired by Netflix

Princess Eugenie reminisces upon 'special' gift she got from Prince Philip

Princess Eugenie reminisces upon 'special' gift she got from Prince Philip
Ariana Grande says she has violated 'all the rules' of 'The Voice' contract

Ariana Grande says she has violated 'all the rules' of 'The Voice' contract

Britney Spears says her sons are 'extremely independent' in rare post

Britney Spears says her sons are 'extremely independent' in rare post

Latest

view all