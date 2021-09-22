Eminem to release Marshall Mathers LP III next month?

Eminem fans are speculating that the rapper might release another surprise album next month.

Social media users and supporters of the "Lose Yourself" rapper are convinced that Eminem is likely to drop an LP, possibly Marshall Mathers LP III, on Oct. 1.

According to a report, Fredwreck, Eminem's frequent collaborator, posted an image of the rapper's childhood home on his Instagram story recently, which was the artwork for the second installment of Eminem's Marshall Mathers series.





Eminem surprised his fans last January when he released "Music To Be Murdered By-Side B".

