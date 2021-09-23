 
Thursday Sep 23 2021
Hailey Bieber takes Justin's breath away with her true beauty in tiny outfit

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

Hailey Bieber teased her hubby Justin Bieber as she showcased her model figure in green bikini, looking amazing with her true smile on face.

Justin Bieber could not control his feelings and called the 24-year-old supermodel 'sweet n sexy' after being impressed of her incredible personality.

Hailey showed off her stunning bikini body in a fun snap taken and posted by husband Justin on Instagram Wednesday.

The Canadian crooner, 27 only has eyes for his wife as he captioned the image to his 197million followers: 'sweet n sexy.'

Hailey Bieber had a big smile on her face as she sat on a log while taking off a grey long-sleeved top which she wore over a green two-piece featuring string bottoms. Her blonde tresses were worn down as she let her natural looks show by going make-up free.

The two-time Grammy award winner wore a white dress shirt and tie under a black blazer with wide leg black slacks for the annual fashion soiree. Justin later performed at a swanky Met Gala afterparty that was hosted by Balenciaga and Drew House.

