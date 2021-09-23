 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie talks about Prince Philip's love of art and design

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

Princess Eugenie talks about Prince Philips love of art and design

Princess Eugenie revealed Prince Philip's wedding gift that she received  in BBC One Documentary on the Duke of Edinburgh.

The daughter of Prince Andrew said her grandfather gifted her a painting of a bunch of flowers which he painted himself as a wedding present.“He painted me a painting a bunch of flowers and gave it to me for my wedding,” she shared. “It’s so nice… and I’m so proud of it.

She also talked about Prince Philip’s love of art and design, including the fact he had created the bronze lotus fountain at Windsor Castle. 


More From Entertainment:

Nabela Noor, husband Seth Martin expecting baby girl

Nabela Noor, husband Seth Martin expecting baby girl
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle begin New York adventure

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle begin New York adventure

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker "not ready" to address Willie Garson’s death
Nicki Minaj’s husband's rape victim speaks out for first time on TV

Nicki Minaj’s husband's rape victim speaks out for first time on TV
Heartbroken Sarah Jessica Parker 'not ready' to mourn loss of Willie Garson

Heartbroken Sarah Jessica Parker 'not ready' to mourn loss of Willie Garson
Britney Spears to get Sam Asghari sign prenup before wedding? Lawyer reveals

Britney Spears to get Sam Asghari sign prenup before wedding? Lawyer reveals
Kylie Jenner tight-lipped about gender of her second child

Kylie Jenner tight-lipped about gender of her second child

Scott Disick reaches out to Amelia Hamlin after split, model refuses to reconcile

Scott Disick reaches out to Amelia Hamlin after split, model refuses to reconcile

Anne Hathaway, Alyssa Milano and more call on world leaders to ‘end the pandemic’

Anne Hathaway, Alyssa Milano and more call on world leaders to ‘end the pandemic’

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds donate $1mn to support civil rights

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds donate $1mn to support civil rights

Liam Payne brings hopeful news to fans about One Direction reunion

Liam Payne brings hopeful news to fans about One Direction reunion

Piers Morgan still has COVID symptoms, long after recovery

Piers Morgan still has COVID symptoms, long after recovery

Latest

view all