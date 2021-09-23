Princess Eugenie talks about Prince Philip's love of art and design

Princess Eugenie revealed Prince Philip's wedding gift that she received in BBC One Documentary on the Duke of Edinburgh.

The daughter of Prince Andrew said her grandfather gifted her a painting of a bunch of flowers which he painted himself as a wedding present.“He painted me a painting a bunch of flowers and gave it to me for my wedding,” she shared. “It’s so nice… and I’m so proud of it.

She also talked about Prince Philip’s love of art and design, including the fact he had created the bronze lotus fountain at Windsor Castle.



