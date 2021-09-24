 
Friday Sep 24 2021
Jason Derulo, girlfriend Jena Frumes no longer together

Jason Derulo left fans’ hearts broken after he revealed that he and his girlfriend Jena Frumes are no longer together.

Taking to Twitter, the musician shared that he and Jena are no longer together five months after the duo welcomed their son Jason King.

While he did not elaborate on the reason of their break up he insisted that they are taking time apart in order to better themselves as individuals and as parents. 

"Jena and I have decided to part ways," Derulo tweeted. "She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be."

"Pls respect our privacy in this time," he ended his note.

Take a look:


